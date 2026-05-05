Platte County Commission appoints new mental health board

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.
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The Platte County Commission has appointed nine residents to serve on the newly created Platte County Mental Health Board, which will oversee how dedicated tax dollars are used to expand mental and behavioral health services locally.
The board was formed following the county’s decision to separate from the Tri-County Mental Health Board and establish its own standalone mental health program — an effort county leaders say will allow for more direct control over funding priorities and services.
The nine-member board includes a mix of healthcare professionals and community representatives with lived experience:
- Dr. Ali Syed, psychiatrist and regional medical director at the Mosaic Health System
- Carmen McHenry, licensed professional counselor and therapist
- Dr. Doug Burgess, psychiatrist and medical director of addiction services at University Health
- Patricia Harris, retired educator
- Neil Getzlow, communications executive and recovery advocate
- Paul Campbell, Riverside Police Department CIT coordinator
- Jason Reed, retired U.S. Army, lieutenant colonel
- Karen Bartlett, healthcare professional
- Suzanne Zimmerman, co-founder of The Farmer’s House
County officials say the newly appointed board is a key step in building that localized system and improving access to care across the region.
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