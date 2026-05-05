Platte County Commission appoints new mental health board

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The Platte County Commission has appointed nine residents to serve on the newly created Platte County Mental Health Board, which will oversee how dedicated tax dollars are used to expand mental and behavioral health services locally.

The board was formed following the county’s decision to separate from the Tri-County Mental Health Board and establish its own standalone mental health program — an effort county leaders say will allow for more direct control over funding priorities and services.

The nine-member board includes a mix of healthcare professionals and community representatives with lived experience:



Dr. Ali Syed, psychiatrist and regional medical director at the Mosaic Health System

Carmen McHenry, licensed professional counselor and therapist

Dr. Doug Burgess, psychiatrist and medical director of addiction services at University Health

Patricia Harris, retired educator

Neil Getzlow, communications executive and recovery advocate

Paul Campbell, Riverside Police Department CIT coordinator

Jason Reed, retired U.S. Army, lieutenant colonel

Karen Bartlett, healthcare professional

Suzanne Zimmerman, co-founder of The Farmer’s House

County officials say the newly appointed board is a key step in building that localized system and improving access to care across the region.

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