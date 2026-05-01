Platte County Commission considers removing seven candidates in rare procedural move

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Seven candidates for countywide office in Platte County could be removed from the ballot after missing a key filing deadline, setting up a high-stakes vote by county commissioners early next week.

The Platte County Commission is scheduled to decide Monday whether to disqualify each of the candidates for failing to submit a required personal financial disclosure statement to the county clerk by April 21.

Those facing potential removal include Dale Brouk, Holly Cayer, Chris Kendall, Mary McKenna, Kevin Robinson, Gena Ross, and Russell Wojtkiewicz. The commission will take up separate orders for each candidate during its administrative session at 10 a.m. on May 4.

The issue stems from a county ordinance — readopted in June 2025 — requiring candidates and elected officials to file financial disclosure statements with both the county clerk and the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Under the rule:



Candidates had 14 days after the March 31 filing deadline (April 14) to submit disclosures

A final cutoff of April 21 was set before penalties — including removal from the ballot — could be enforced

County records show six of the seven candidates did file with the Missouri Ethics Commission on time, but did not submit the same paperwork to the county clerk by the deadline.

Platte County Auditor Kevin Robinson filed with both entities on April 28. It’s unclear which filing timeline applies to him, as he is both an incumbent and a candidate for reelection.

The commission’s proposed orders state candidates were clearly notified of deadlines and consequences, including possible removal from the ballot.

All seven candidates have been notified of Monday’s meeting and are expected to have the opportunity to speak before any vote is taken.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 4, at 9:00 a.m. at 415 Third Street in Platte City.

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