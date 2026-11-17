PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The Platte County Commission has scheduled a special meeting to discuss the Homestead Property Tax Credit at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The Homestead Property Tax Credit has been the subject of recent litigation.

The County Commission called an election in January, and voters approved the property tax credit in April by nearly 80%. In July, the County Commission granted the credit, and in September it approved a list of more than 20,000 homesteads that would be eligible and automatically enrolled in the program.

Tax bills were recently mailed to homeowners without the Homestead Property Tax Credit. At the special meeting, the County Commission will consider ordering the County Administrator to assist the county clerk in calculating the credits and delivering a supplemental tax book to the Collector of Revenue.

Platte County is designated as a 5% county under the statute, meaning the real property tax liability on an eligible taxpayer's homestead may be increased by no more than 5% per year or the percent increase in the Consumer Price Index as published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, whichever is greater.

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