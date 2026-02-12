Platte County establishes new mental health board to oversee $3 million in annual funding

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Platte County residents will soon have access to expanded mental health services after county commissioners this week named a nine-member board to oversee how funds are allocated.

The county pulled out of the Tri-County Mental Health Board—a decades-long mental health partnership last year, citing concerns about transparency and fairness in how funds were distributed. County leaders said millions in tax dollars were being allocated without adequate services returning to Platte County residents.

The new board will direct how $3 million in annual property tax revenue is used specifically for mental health services within the county.

Marcus Flores with the Parkville Living Center said the county has neglected mental health services for too long.

"In 2024 we did not have enough resources. And so here we are, a year and a half later, and I haven't seen any new resources pop up," Flores said.

Flores expressed optimism about the new approach.

"I'm hopeful and I'm optimistic that the people in Platte County will do the right thing and listen to the other folks of Platte County," Flores said.

With over $3 million in annual property tax revenue now redirected to support Platte County-specific mental health initiatives, the new advisory body will play a critical role in shaping how the future Platte County Mental Health Board is formed and operates.

In a statement, Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker said, "The creation of this Advisory Board marks an important milestone in our commitment to building a mental health system that truly serves Platte County."

Officials have not set a date for when these services will begin but are encouraging residents to check the county's website for updates.

