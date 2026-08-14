KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Platte County has a new homestead property tax credit in place after voters approved it this past spring, but many homeowners still have questions about who qualifies and how much they could save.

Marlon Martinez

That includes Joshlyn Barajas.

"I grew up here. My boys grew up here. Now our grandkids are seeing this home," Barajas said.

Marlon Martinez

Her parents built the house when she was in sixth grade. Years later, she and her family bought it from her mom — keeping it in the family.

"It's stayed in the family and it means a lot to us. The whole neighborhood means a lot to me and my family," Barajas said.

But as she looks toward retirement, one expense worries her.

Platte County Homestead Property Tax Credit: What homeowners need to know

"How am I going to afford all of these taxes and stay in this home, even if the home is paid off?" Barajas said.

That's why Barajas reached out for more information about the new credit.

Here's what homeowners need to know

The program applies to eligible residential properties that are the owner's primary residence. There is no age or income limit, and the county automatically enrolled more than 20,000 property owners who appeared to qualify.

Homeowners who are already enrolled do not need to reapply each year.

The county says a blue dot on your property in its online map means you are enrolled. Homeowners who do not see one can appeal.

Marlon Martinez

"We've set up a procedure for people to look at our website to make sure that their home is on the list," County Commissioner Joe Vanover said.

How the credit works

Platte County is a "5-percent county." That means for eligible homeowners, their annual property tax liability increase is capped at 5% — or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher. That does not mean the entire property tax bill can never increase by more than 5%.

"For the first year, it might not be all that much... but next year, it's really going to matter after houses are reassessed," Vanover said.

In Barajas' case, her home does qualify under the new program.

But she still had questions about how she would benefit. She wants to know the home her parents built can stay in her family for years to come.

"I was concerned of like if it's already gone up three grand from 2020 to now, where is it going to go from in 10 years.”

You can find more information about the credit here.

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