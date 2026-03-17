Platte County Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker drops re-election race amid ongoing investigation

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Platte County Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker announced Monday he is withdrawing from his re-election bid, a decision that comes amid an ongoing investigation into allegations against him.

A special prosecutor was previously appointed to investigate Fricker following accusations made by Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. The investigation centers on claims of criminal wrongdoing, which Fricker has publicly denied.

In a letter sent to supporters, Fricker addressed the allegations directly, writing that the crimes he was recently publicly accused of are "totally false."

“I have the best attorney in Platte County and I’m confident that we’ll get the charges dismissed," Fricker wrote.

Fricker said stepping away from the race was not an easy choice, but it ultimately came down to family.

Deciding not to run for reelection has been a difficult decision for me, and I have gone back and forth on this," he wrote. "I have a strong desire to keep serving the people of Platte County, to keep standing up for taxpayers, working families, and small businesses. But I have a stronger desire to protect my family from the negative and destructive side of public life."

In the letter, Fricker also reflected on his time in office, calling it an honor to serve the people of Platte County. He also emphasized his focus on fiscal conservatism, public safety and limited government.

Fricker plans to return campaign donations and shift his focus back to private life, including spending more time with his family and working in real estate.

The investigation into Fricker remains ongoing.

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