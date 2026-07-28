Platte County Sheriff's Office investigates theft of Flock camera on Interurban Road

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a Flock license plate reader camera from a roadside pole on Interurban Road at Winan Road.

Investigators believe the camera and its solar panel were cut from the pole using a reciprocating saw. The theft is believed to have occurred after 5:16 a.m. on July 11, which was the last time the camera reported its status.

The camera and solar panel have a combined value exceeding $2,500, which qualifies the case as felony larceny under Missouri law. The Platte County Sheriff's Office and the County of Platte are listed as victims in the case; the county owned the stolen camera.

No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office said it is not aware of any other Flock camera thefts or damage reported in the county.

While the camera will be replaced, no timeline has been announced.

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