Progress continues for new Northland Career Center aimed to serve over 900 students

Construction is underway on a new Northland Career Center in Platte County that will more than double the number of career programs available and serve over 900 students — including adults seeking night and weekend classes.

"We turn a lot of kids away because of the size, there's just not enough space. So this will double the opportunities for kids in the Northland in Kansas City," said Brian Noller executive director of business services for the Platte County R-3 School District.

The current Northland Career Center serves about 450 students and offers about 11 programs. The new facility will offer 23 different programs and will also expand access to night and weekend classes for adults.

“We're gonna have an opportunity for a center that is really available for anyone in Kansas City to grow themselves, but also have support for other resources," said Noller.

New programs at the facility will include JROTC, expanded healthcare pathways, cosmetology and fields in data centers.

Noller said the project is one that benefits everyone in the region.

"Very fortunate myself to be a resident here, a parent here, and my child actually goes to Northland Career Center now, so I'm excited to say that as well. But I think the Northland is very special. And again, this is for the Northland, but I continue to say this can be opportunities for other Kansas City, kids and adults to join from any part of the city," Noller said.

After public feedback the new career center will also include a new child care center.

"We've been told that when you build workforce, you have to have childcare to support that. And our goal is to take all the barriers away that we can and so childcare being one of them, transportation, another," said Noller.

The new center is being funded privately, and organizers are still working to meet their fundraising goal. For information on how you can help, visit their website.

