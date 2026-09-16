RIVERSIDE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A damaged bridge has closed a key trail connection between Riverside and Parkville since late July, and trail users still have no timeline for when it will reopen.

Marlon Martinez

The bridge connects English Landing Park to the Missouri River Levee — and eventually the Line Creek Trail. A spokesperson for the city of Riverside said erosion damaged the bridge's support structure, making it unsafe for foot or bike traffic.

Stephen Quinn, a cyclist who uses the trail regularly, said he isn't questioning why the bridge is closed. He's questioning why the city hasn't communicated when it could reopen.

Marlon Martinez

"All they indicated was, 'we have nothing to tell you.' And from a city, I think that's a bit inappropriate. At least let us know," Quinn said.

For Quinn, the trails offer more than a place to exercise. They allow him to explore the Northland — sometimes riding more than 20 miles without dealing with much traffic.

Marlon Martinez

"I purchased a gravel bike and started coming out here — and absolutely love it," Quinn said.

His usual route now stops at a barricade near the damaged bridge.

The city says an engineer has assessed the damage and it is working with Platte County on a temporary fix. Its most recent social media update came Aug. 4, but no reopening timeline has been provided.

Quinn said the city should do more to explain the situation to the people it has affected.

Riverside bridge closure leaves trail users without a reopening timeline

"Show us some pictures. You blocked us off. We can't even see what the issue is. Support the reason that it's closed with the facts. People are going to understand," Quinn said.

The city says it will share an update as soon as it receives new information from Platte County.

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