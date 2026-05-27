Riverside goes all 'Oranje' to welcome Netherlands national team and fans

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The city of Riverside is going all out to welcome the Netherlands national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup — and the signature color of the Dutch national team is hard to miss.

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Orange banners, orange flowers, orange street signs and yard paintings have taken over the small city. Businesses across Riverside are also embracing "Oranje".

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“We will have the Netherlands team arriving in Kansas City, so really in crunch time of getting everything done around the city that we're wanting to get done ahead of their arrival," said Shannon Rousseau, communications director for the city of Riverside.

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The KC Current Training Center in Riverside will serve as the base camp for the Netherlands, and city leaders want to make sure the team and its fans feel at home.

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"To be on a global stage like this is incredibly exciting, not just for the city itself, but for all of our residents as well," Rousseau said.

For a town of about 4,500 in population, the city hopes to make a lasting impact this summer.

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"To be kind of the center of this international event and to bring all of these different cultures and backgrounds together is truly a unique opportunity, and we're really honored that we get to be a part of it," the official said.

The effort is citywide. At The Sorted Brick, Jen Fuller sees the decorations as more than just a visual welcome — it is a chance for small businesses to be part of a global event while showcasing their community to visitors from around the world.

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"We are painting the town orange," Fuller said. "In the Netherlands, they celebrate by filling the streets with orange — and that's what we are doing here in Riverside," Fuller said.

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The Sorted Brick, which prides themselves on unique Lego finds will have fun photo opportunities for fans during the World Cup.

Fuller said her goal is for visitors to leave with a little Riverside hospitality.

"This really is a community effort to welcome this team and this fan base and make them feel at home," a city official said.

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The city is selling $10 orange T-shirt. The design of the shirt taps into the city's 75th anniversary and the World Cup. All proceeds go to the Riverside Fire and Police Athletic League.

The city says it plans to add even more orange in the coming weeks ahead of the team's arrival.

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