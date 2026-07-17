Starting Aug. 28 drivers in Missouri will pay higher fines for passing stopped school buses

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Missouri drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses will soon face tougher penalties under a new state law aimed at improving student safety.

Last week, Gov. Mike Kehoe signed legislation increasing fines and penalties for stop-arm violations. The law takes effect Aug. 28, just as students across Missouri return to school.

Governor Kehoe's Office

The change comes months after sharing concerns from school transportation officials, bus drivers, parents, and the county prosecutor who said stronger consequences were needed to discourage dangerous driving around stopped school buses.

For the past year, I have highlighted stop-arm violations in Platte County of drivers illegally passing school buses while students were loading and unloading.

Platte County R-3 School District

"It's something that needs to be addressed, and I was lucky in the fact that your station picked this up and started running it," said JT Thomas, transportation director for Platte County School District. "Without that, I don't think any of this would have happened."

Jack McCormick

After seeing the reporting, Representative Mike Jones filed legislation to strengthen Missouri's stop arm law.

What's changing?

Beginning Aug. 28:



The minimum fine for a first stop-arm violation will increase from about $130 to at least $500.

Each conviction will add five points to a driver's license.

Repeat offenders face steeper penalties, including the possibility of felony charges if a child is injured.

In a statement to KSHB 41, Representative Mike Jones said, "I am pleased that Governor Kehoe has signed SB 1421 into law, strengthening penalties for drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus while its stop arm is extended.

Every child deserves to be safe when getting on or off the school bus. This new law sends a clear message that reckless driving around school buses will not be tolerated. My hope is that these stronger penalties will deter dangerous behavior and help prevent needless tragedies. It's unfortunate that legislation like this is necessary, but protecting our children must always come first.

This legislation would not have become law without the dedication and advocacy of many people. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to KSHB 41 Reporter Marlon Martinez, whose reporting brought much-needed attention to this issue, and to Platte County School District Director of Transportation J.T. Thomas, whose expertise and tireless efforts were instrumental throughout the process. Their commitment to student safety made this important achievement possible.

I am proud to have supported this legislation and will continue working to improve the safety of Missouri's students and families."

Jack McCormick

Thomas said the tougher penalties are a step in the right direction, but the real goal is changing driver behavior.

“Now we're not at the top, but we're certainly not at the bottom as we were. I think that the prosecutors, law enforcement, now have tools that can help solve this problem.

Thomas said he hopes the tougher penalties will encourage drivers to slow down, pay attention and stop when school bus stop arms are extended — helping prevent a tragedy before it happens.

“I don’t want to be talking to a news reporter because a child has been killed.”

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