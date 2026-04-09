State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer announces bid to be the next Platte County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a race already filled with surprises, the race for Platte County prosecutor got a new candidate Thursday, and the sole previous candidate dropped out of the race.

Missouri State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said Thursday he is running to be the next Platte County prosecuting attorney, according to a news release.

Luetkemeyer is in his second term as a Missouri state senator representing Buchanan and Platte counties. He serves as majority floor leader.

“Serving the people of Platte and Buchanan counties has been a privilege,” Luetkemeyer said in a news release. “As Platte County prosecutor, I will work every day to ensure our neighborhoods are safe, violent criminals are held accountable, and law enforcement officers have the support they need to do their jobs effectively.”

Luetkemeyer's focus is on law enforcement support, enhancing public safety and advancing "tough-on-crime criminal justice policies."

His candidacy received an endorsement from outgoing prosecutor, Eric Zahnd.

“Tony brings the right combination of legal experience, public service and commitment to justice," Zahnd said in a news release. "His work in the Missouri Senate demonstrates a clear understanding of what it takes to keep communities safe while upholding the rule of law. Under his leadership, the Platte County Prosecutor's Office will be in good hands.”

Brian Luton/KSHB Eric G. Zahnd

With a retirement announcement recently made by Zahnd, First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mark Gibson filed to run for the office less than five minutes after Zahnd withdrew his candidacy.

RELATED | Longtime Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd withdraws from August election

Gibson has since withdrawn his name from the ballot.

Luetkemeyer said if he is elected to the prosecutor's job, he will keep Gibson as the first assistant prosecuting attorney for the office.

Luetkemeyer is the only candidate who has officially filed to run at this time. No Democrat has filed to run for the position.

The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.

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