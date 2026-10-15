Storm damage leaves trees down, homes damaged across the Parkville

PARKVILLE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Storms that moved through the Northland Tuesday left trees down, homes damaged and some residents without power as cleanup efforts continue.

In Parkville, Patty Ryberg woke up Wednesday to find a large tree had fallen through the roof of her home.

Steve Silvestri

“I went up into the attic, saw the whole tree sticking through the roof,” Ryberg said.

Steve Silvestri

She said the tree damaged the roof and caused water to drip into bedrooms. She is now working with tree removal crews, her insurance company and roofers to address the damage.

Many other areas across the city felt the powers of Tuesday's storms.

Steve Silvestri

“We're gonna have to clean up this. I mean, it came from this tree here, and if we come around, I got to clean up all this mess here," said Spencer Keesee.

Steve Silvestri

Parkville Mayor Dean Katerndahl said city crews worked through the night to address fallen tree limbs, power outages and other storm damage. He also reported minor flooding near Bentley's Guitar.

Steve Silvestri

In the Riss Lake area, resident Zach White said strong winds knocked down a tree and blew it about 50 yards down the road. He said recurring power outages have prompted residents to consider working together to address their concerns with Evergy.

Evergy has been able to restore power for hundreds in Parkville the day after the storm.

Storm debris drop-off locations

The city's free yard waste drop-off is available at 6305 NW River Park Drive through Dec. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Proof of residency is required.

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