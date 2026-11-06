Thanksgiving airfare is up 31% this year — here's how flexible travelers can still save money

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and millions of Americans are getting ready for their holiday travel plans.

If you're planning to fly for Thanksgiving, you might want to take a closer look at those airfare prices — because being flexible could save you some money, whether that means leaving a day earlier or flying on Thanksgiving morning.

For some people, getting home for the holidays is nonnegotiable. But getting there without spending a fortune? That's a different story.

“Oh, they're crazy. It's just so expensive. But but you can get a good price. You just have to watch for it," said Dana Evans a frequent traveler.

Steve Silvestri

She said using Southwest Airlines has helped her save on trips because of their benefits to frequent fliers.

“If you fly with points, which I do a lot of flying with points because I fly a lot, and I use the Southwest credit card, which gives me just an enormous amount of points," said Evans.

According to Hopper's 2026 Holiday Travel Index, a round-trip domestic flight for Thanksgiving is averaging around $400 — up 31% from last year.

Steve Silvestri

This time around, more people are watching those prices. Here at KCI, the aviation department expects traveler numbers to increase 3.8% compared to last year during the Thanksgiving travel window, with the Sunday after Thanksgiving expected to be the busiest day.

So what can you do to maybe save a little? Travel advisor Kathy Sudeikis says flexibility is key.

Marlon Martinez

"There's always a surcharge for Friday and Saturday going over, and lots of times Sunday as well. So Tuesday and Wednesday are the most reasonable days to travel," Sudeikis said.

She also says don't rule out flying on Thanksgiving Day.

"I have recommended for years that you travel on Thursday morning, on thanksgiving morning, one of those early flights. All you do is miss peeling potatoes at mom's house on on Thanksgiving morning," Sudeikis said.

Sudeikis says you can also cut out some extra costs by traveling light to avoid baggage fees.

Despite the higher airfares, some folks are just excited to get some time off for the holidays.

Steve Silvestri

"It won't discourage me, but yes, you still have to think about it some, but it's much worse than it used to be," Nancy Swanick said.

And I know it may seem too early, but Sudeikis says start thinking about your Christmas travel plans now as well.

—