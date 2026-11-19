KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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With Thanksgiving just a week away, families preparing their holiday meals may be facing another challenge at the grocery store: higher prices.

Thanksgiving meal costs are up this year

A new analysis from Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation finds a traditional Thanksgiving meal will cost about 11% more than it did last year. Some items down the aisles are seeing even bigger increases — frozen turkeys are up 26% and green beans are up nearly 37%.

For shoppers like LaToya Williams, those higher prices are concerning, especially for families already struggling to afford groceries.

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“I think everything should be marked down because I know people are struggling,” Williams said.

Williams said she worries that some families may not have the resources to put a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the table.

“I think it's sad that, you know, a lot of people can't really afford it, and that's why I think they need more resources for stuff like this,” Williams said.

What's driving up grocery prices?

Anthony Estrada, operator of United Market at 3110 Prospect Avenue, says several factors are contributing to higher grocery costs.

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One of those factors is fuel. Estrada said diesel costs affect the process of getting food from farms to stores, including transportation and other parts of the supply chain.

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“First, starting with the fuel costs. You know, we're still getting charged the fuel surcharge because everything runs on diesel,” Estrada said.

He also mentioned the cost is up for labeling and canning material. Those additional costs can eventually make their way to consumers through higher prices at the grocery store.

How shoppers can save on Thanksgiving groceries

While shoppers may not have much control over rising prices, Estrada says there are ways to stretch their grocery budgets.

He recommends starting with the store's weekly advertisement to find discounted items. But he says shoppers shouldn't stop there.

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Stores can also offer temporary price reductions on products throughout the aisles, which means shoppers may find savings that aren't featured in the weekly ad.

“It's important for a consumer to not only shop the ad but shop every aisle,” Estrada said.

Estrada also recommends giving store-brand products a chance. He says many private-label products are made by national brands and can offer shoppers a way to save without sacrificing quality.

For families who would rather not shop for every ingredient and prepare the meal themselves, United Market is also offering pre-order fully cooked Thanksgiving meals.

A turkey dinner that can feed up to 8 people includes three sides, dinner rolls and dessert for $59.99. The ham option costs $49.99.

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You have to place your orders 24 hours before Thanksgiving.

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