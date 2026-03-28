Third 'No Kings' protests planned across Kansas City area, including the Northland

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Multiple “No Kings” rallies are taking place across the Kansas City area Saturday, marking the third round of demonstrations tied to the national movement.

RELATED | 'No Kings’ rally organizers expect record-breaking turnout nationwide

One of those rallies is in Parkville, which started at 10 a.m., where organizers say the timing is intentional.

Third 'No Kings' protests planned across Kansas City, including the Northland

The event is set early in the day to allow participants to also attend a larger demonstration happening later at Mill Creek Park.

The protests are part of a nationwide movement opposing the Trump administration.

Organizers say the rallies aim to give people a platform to voice concerns about policies involving immigration, foreign policy and the rule of law.

Previous “No Kings” rallies have already drawn demonstrators in the Kansas City region over the past several months, with organizers continuing to build momentum through repeated events.

The Parkville rally is taking place at the intersection of Klamm Road and Highway 45.

Organizers say the demonstrations are intended to remain peaceful.

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