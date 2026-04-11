Thousands take on Rock the Parkway half marathon and 5K in support of families at Children's Mercy Hospital

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Thousands of runners laced up Saturday morning for the 17th annual Rock the Parkway half marathon and 5K, an event that continues to grow not just in size but in impact.

Hosted by Burns & McDonnell and KC Running Company, this year’s race brought together more than 6,000 participants from across the metro — all with a shared goal of supporting Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Thousands take on Rock the Parkway half marathon and 5K Saturday morning

While the race is known for its scenic route along Ward Parkway, organizers said its true purpose goes far beyond the finish line.

Each year, funds raised through the event help provide critical care and resources for families at Children’s Mercy, where one in three children in the Kansas City area receive treatment. In 2025 alone, runners and donors helped raise nearly $38,000.

Among the stories behind those dollars is 5-year-old Olivia.

Melissa Greenstein

At just 3 years old, Olivia’s life changed overnight. After weeks of unexplained illness, doctors at Children’s Mercy discovered a brain tumor.

She underwent surgery the very next day, followed by 30 rounds of radiation and months of chemotherapy.

Olivia and her family helped start the race this weekend.

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