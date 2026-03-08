Travelers headed to Paris, Uber driver among those caught off guard by evacuation at KCI

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in Platte County. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

Kansas City International Airport was evacuated Sunday after a possible threat was reported around 11:50 a.m. After the FBI investigated and determined the threat was non-credible, airport operations resumed around 2 p.m.

Videos sent to KSHB 41 News by viewers showed crowds on the tarmac and others leaving the airport during the standstill.

Travelers and those dropping off passengers described the scene as chaotic.

Some travelers arrived at the airport just as the evacuation began.

"We got here, and the second we got here, they started evacuating," said Elena Girolametto, who was diverted to the cell phone lot. "My mom's friend was inside when it happened."

I met Girolametto and her three roommates in the cell phone lot, as we could not get into the terminal either. The group said they were on their way to board a flight to Paris and were nervous they wouldn't make it.

Entrance points to the terminal were blocked off, preventing vehicles from entering.

"They got the entrance ways blocked off so we can't even get into the airport," said Kimberly Humphrey, who was dropping off a passenger.

Humphrey said she had to contact Uber because she could not drop off her passenger at the terminal.

"I was Ubering and picked this gentleman up. I'm trying to get him to the terminal for his flight," Humphrey said.

Despite the disruption, those I spoke with said they were grateful everyone was safe.

"I put my running shoes on, so we are just going to sprint to our next flight," Girolametto said.

