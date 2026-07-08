'TV's are on, no one's watching them': Northland businesses still waiting for influx of World Cup visitors

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Bars and restaurants across Kansas City have been filled with soccer fans during the World Cup, but businesses in the Northland have seen a different story.

Northland businesses still waiting for influx of World Cup visitors

The World Cup has filled Arrowhead Stadium, Fan Fest and bars across Kansas City — but north of the river, the boost many business owners anticipated has not materialized.

Steve Silvestri

"We thought maybe we'd get a little bit just based on proximity to the airport," Laura Lowry said.

Lowry, the owner of Barley and Vine in downtown Platte City, spent months preparing for the event. That meant bringing in extra TVs, creating World Cup-themed drink specials and extending business hours.

Steve Silvestri

"It's fun on a USA game, but other than that, the TVs are on, and no one's watching them," Lowry said.

Lowry says location has played a big role — the bar sits about 30 minutes from where World Cup activities are taking place.

Steve Silvestri

"The people who are coming to Kansas City, they're coming to watch the game and to be a part of these World Cup events, so us being 30 minutes removed from that definitely takes away our opportunity to participate in anything like that," Lowry said.

Steve Silvestri

Instead of chasing World Cup visitors, Barley and Vine shifted its focus back to its local customers.

"We were very realistic with our location, and you know what we did in terms of budgeting and spending and growing in order to prepare for this, so is it the end of the world? Absolutely not. It is what it is, right? It would have been nice to have a little bit more, but we're okay too," Lowry said.

The bar has shifted its hours to meet the World Cup match schedules, and those hours are expected to stay for the summer.

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