KANSAS CITY, Kan — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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With Election Day just days away, Adam Hamilton is making a final push to connect with voters across the Kansas City area.

Watch: U.S. Senate hopeful Adam Hamilton rallies supporters in Kansas City, Kansas

U.S. Senate hopeful Adam Hamilton rallies supporters in Kansas City, Kansas

Hamilton made two campaign stops over the weekend, including a rally in Wyandotte County and another in Olathe.

Dozens of supporters showed up for his first stop in Kansas City, Kansas, where Hamilton greeted attendees, shook hands and talked about his campaign and the anticipation heading into Tuesday's election.

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For supporters like Fran Haegele, the stakes couldn't be higher.

“If we don't win this election and win it big, we lose our country. This is our last chance,” Haegele said.

Haegele said she believes the race could be close, which is why she's encouraging as many people as possible to get out and vote.

Another supporter, Jackie Clapper, said she's optimistic about Hamilton's chances and appreciates what she sees as his willingness to listen to voters.

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“I feel great about him. I'm so happy we've got a candidate who is genuine, sincere, and listens to his could-be constituents,” Clapper said.

Clapper also hopes more people will speak up about the issues that matter to them and have conversations with their neighbors ahead of Election Day.

Following the rally, Hamilton headed out to knock on doors and connect with more voters. He said he's feeling confident heading into Tuesday.

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