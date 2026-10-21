VA Outpatient Clinic proposed for Former Kmart on NE Vivion Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A former Kmart in the Northland that has been sitting empty for more than a decade is one step closer to new life, as a proposed VA outpatient clinic could soon bring new services to the site.

Jack McCormick

The former Kmart on Northeast Vivion Road has been vacant since 2014. In 2022, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bought the property with plans to redevelop it around public transportation.

Now, a proposed $85 million to $100 million VA outpatient clinic could be built on the site.

Steve Silvestri

"The idea would be to purchase the site, not rehab it, but prepare for its demolition and the reconstruction of assets that would promote transit-oriented development," Brien Starner with KCATA said.

Steve Silvestri

KCATA says the clinic could also bring more people onto public transit.

"With this site, the VA outpatient clinic could generate as much as 900,000 annual visitors. We estimate somewhere near about 200, 225,000 who depend on public transit to get them to and from the facility." Starner said.

For veterans like Russell Smart, a clinic closer to home in the Northland would mean less traveling to get care.

Steve Silvestri

"It would be beneficial to me. I go to Leavenworth now which is a great distance," Smart said.

KCATA says multiple bus routes already serve the area — one reason the location could work.

Steve Silvestri

But as of now, the clinic isn't a done deal.

"Right now we're working on the VA facility. If that shouldn't pan out, we're actually working on other options. But we're very hopeful that the VA outpatient clinic has the ability to locate on that site," Starner said.

KCATA says the development team is still waiting to learn whether it will be selected for the VA project. The authority is also working to secure funding to demolish the site to help the redevelopment move forward.

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