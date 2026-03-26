'We follow rules': Platte County student calls on drivers to help keep them safe

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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For Students like Caleb Alman, the school day starts early—and with a routine he takes seriously.

Platte County student calls on drivers to help keep them safe

“I wake up, get ready early enough, and come out here early enough so I don’t miss the bus,” Alman said.

From the bus stop to the ride home, he says there are expectations students follow every day.

Steve Silvestri

“Things you’re meant to follow, even if they’re not mentioned,” Alman said.

But while students like Alman are doing their part, some drivers on Platte County roads are not.

Drivers continue to illegally pass school buses with stop arms extended and red lights flashing—putting students at risk as they get on and off.

Platte County R-3 School District

It’s a problem I’ve been tracking for months—speaking with parents, school officials, bus drivers, the county prosecutor, and a lawmaker pushing for change.

“It’s dangerous,” Alman said.

Now, Missouri lawmakers are taking action. House Bill 2742 would increase penalties for drivers who ignore school bus stop arms.

The bill has moved to the Senate and has already passed its first reading.

In the Platte County R-3 School District, officials say they’ve seen an increase in these violations over the years.

Marlon Martinez

Representative Mike Jones, the lawmaker behind the bill says the goal is to send a clear message to drivers.

“It’ll help me sleep a little bit better at night knowing that we’re really putting people on notice and getting people to think twice and pay attention a little better,” said Jones.

For Alman, the hope is simple—that drivers start following the same rules students already do.

“Students obviously follow what they say and do, and so if they don’t, then students don’t,” he said.

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