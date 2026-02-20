'We get just as angry as parents': Platte County school bus driver shares perspective on dangerous trend

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

A Platte County school bus driver is sharing his firsthand perspective on a dangerous trend happening in the area: drivers ignoring school bus stop arms and flashing red lights while children board and exit buses.

Christopher Webb has been driving school buses for about six years, with two of those years in Platte County. He says his primary responsibility is clear.

"We treat them like we treat our own. It's not just other people's treasures, it's our own treasures whenever we're having the kids around," Webb said.

Webb has witnessed numerous violations of school bus safety laws during his routes. When drivers blow past his stopped bus with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing, he experiences the same frustration as parents, but must maintain composure for the students on board.

"We get just as angry as the parents do. I mean, there's no doubt about it, as any of them do. We see it, but we have to keep our calm demeanor, for we still have kids on the bus," Webb said.

The driver believes distracted driving plays a major role in these violations.

"Too many devices. I mean, it's either phone, or their their car itself," Webb said.

However, Webb has noticed some improvement since the issue gained media attention earlier this year.

"We had a bunch at the beginning of the year, which was very alarming. And then to this point now, it's still happening, but it's definitely gone down quite a bit," Webb said.

Webb credits increased coverage of the problem for raising awareness among drivers.

"I think the coverage, I mean, just getting it out there, getting it to the people, letting them it's word of mouth, slowly, just getting around to everybody," Webb said.

The ongoing safety concerns have prompted legislative action in Missouri. A new bill proposal would increase fines for drivers who illegally pass school buses. The bill recently passed through the Committee of Rules and is now on the informal perfection calendar before reaching the House floor.

Webb supports the proposed legislation, believing it could help reduce violations.

"It's definitely gonna, I would hope help just if anything, it's gonna make drivers angry. But if you're paying attention and just abiding by the law and just watching out, I think it would be beneficial," Webb said.

His message to drivers remains simple: "If you see a bus if you see flashing lights just slow down."

