'We hope to keep it going': Group of people fight to save Northland Shepard's Center

GLADSTONE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The Northland Shepherd's Center, which has served seniors in Clay and Platte counties for 35 years, is set to close October 31. Now, a coalition of more than 20 people is working to find a way to keep those services alive.

Group of people fight to save Northland Shepard's Center

The center has provided seniors with meals, groceries, activities and community — and for many, it became a lifeline after major life changes.

Steve Silvestri

"I lost my wife, and for like a year, I was just kind of, you know, didn't really have much to do," Robert Adams said.

Steve Silvestri

After walking through the center's doors, Adams began attending programs, meeting people and making friends. He eventually started delivering for Meals on Wheels — where he said the work went beyond dropping off food.

"Our purpose in delivering the meals on wheels was also make sure we laid eyes on those people or talk to them," Adams said.

When news of the closure came, Adams said he was caught off guard.

"I was shocked," Robert said.

Steve Silvestri

His biggest concern now is what happens to the seniors who depend on the center once it closes.

"If we can't preserve the Meals on Wheels and the pantry, it's going to hurt a lot of people really bad," Adams said.

Robert and others have formed a coalition to find a path forward — even if that means starting smaller or in a different location.

"We just hope we can keep it going. It's it's very important to everybody that came to the meeting," Adams said.

I reached out to the center for comment on the closure but have not heard back. I also reached out to the Kansas City Shepherd's Center. Robert said that organization is expected to continue Meals on Wheels for Northland seniors, but what that will look like after the Northland center closes has not yet been confirmed.

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