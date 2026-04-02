'We need to keep it going': Downtown Platte City sees rise in visitors as new businesses open their doors

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Downtown Platte City is experiencing new momentum as a newly completed master plan aims to transform the area from a "drive-through" community into a true destination.

A study conducted during the development of the new downtown master plan shows visits to the Main Street area have climbed steadily since 2022. Foot traffic jumped from about 385,000 visits to more than 414,000 last year.

Downtown Platte City sees rise in visitors as new businesses open their doors

The data comes from cellphone tracking Placer.ai, which shows how many people are visiting, how long they stay and where they spend their time.

City leaders say the growth reflects a larger trend.

"It shows the momentum we’ve been working so hard to create," said Jamie Kacz, with the Platte City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Steve Silvestri

I have covered these plans, which were developed by RDG. The master plan lays out a vision to revitalize downtown with improved public spaces and more businesses.

The goal is to make Platte City a place people choose to visit rather than just pass through.

"We do want this to be more of a destination, and that's something that we are working so hard to achieve by having new businesses open here, having more of our events here," Kacz said.

That momentum is already being felt by new business owners.

Steve Silvestri

At the new boutique Lottie and Lou, co-owner Amy Reik says they are betting on the growth to continue. While opening in a smaller downtown came with some hesitation, the increasing foot traffic is already making a difference.

"We're super excited for people to come check us out and have a local place where they can just pop in," Reik said. "I just think more businesses are going to come; this is a destination place."

Steve Silvestri

Leaders hope the cellphone tracking insights, paired with the new master plan, can help guide the next phase of growth. The master plan is still in its early stages, and city leaders are currently looking at funding before moving forward.

"We just want to get more people down here, and with the increase of businesses opening, and we're trying to get some downtown incentives going, and all of that will really help downtown thrive," Kacz said.

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