'Welcome to the Northland': Northland rolls out the welcome mat for World Cup visitors and fans

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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From the moment visitors step off the plane at KCI, the Northland is ready to make its mark on the world stage.

From the moment visitors step off the plane at KCI, the Northland is ready to make its mark on the world stage.

Airport officials say they have spent years preparing for the influx of international travelers expected over the next six weeks.

Steve Silvestri

"I think we're very prepared. We have planned a lot of scenarios."

Argentina's national team arrived Sunday, marking the beginning of what officials expect to be a record-breaking summer at the airport.

Steve Silvestri

"We view ourselves as the front porch for the city. We know that the moment someone steps off their flight, whether it's their first time in Kansas City, first time in the U.S. at all, we're going to be that first impression."

Jason Gould

Officials are aiming for a new passenger milestone this summer.

"Based on summer heavier loads with the World Cup, we're hoping for, we're aiming for about 1.2 million total passengers in both months, which would be a record for both those months."

Extra staff and volunteers will be on hand to help visitors navigate the airport.

Steve Silvestri

The excitement extends well beyond the terminal. Communities across the Northland have spent more than a year getting ready for the moment.

"You're talking cities, chambers, counties, multiple counties working together for over a year now. Businesses preparing for visitors of different cultures and what to expect and how to be the most welcome we possibly can."

Steve Silvestri

Megan Sahlfeld with Go North KC said the anticipation has been building for months.

"Gosh, you can feel the rush of excitement here, the anticipation for the teams, the fans, the visitors stateside and international."

Go North KC will host its very first watch party next Friday. More information on their website.

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