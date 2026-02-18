KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Weston is beginning installation of new license plate reader cameras after city leaders approved a three-year contract for the technology, sparking debate among residents about privacy, cost and public safety.

Weston installs first license plate reader camera amid resident privacy concerns

City leaders approved a budget for Flock cameras in December, sparking debate between residents who support enhanced security measures and those worried about government surveillance.

"I just don't think that we can trust the government and tech companies 100% of the time," said Katie Currid, a Weston resident.

Currid said she understands why some people support them, especially for Amber and Silver Alerts, but worries about how the technology could be used.

"My struggle is, if we we're not just placing our trust in our police department, we have to place it in the in the trust of anyone who has access to flock technology and flock cameras," Currid said.

The debate centers on balancing public safety with privacy rights, an issue that has become increasingly contentious in communities across the country.

"I think that most people in the last 10 years have struggled with some sort of government decision, whether it was federal or local or state, and our Bill of Rights is founded on our privacy and our security and our ability to lead private lives," Currid said.

According to city documents, Weston plans to install three license plate readers throughout the city and one camera at one of the main routes into town. The system will cost $15,000 per year for a total of $45,000 over three years.

Mayor Kim Kirby defended the decision in a statement, citing the city's limited police resources.

"The primary motivation behind my vote to install flock cameras in Weston is to enhance public safety. With only five full-time police officers, each working one shift at a time, it is impossible for them to be present throughout the city simultaneously," Kirby said.

The mayor also noted that hiring additional officers would cost the city about $65,000 per year compared to the $15,000 annual cost of the Flock camera system.

According to the city’s meeting minutes, Flock told Weston leaders:



The system does not use facial recognition

Data is owned by the city and not sold

Information is automatically deleted after 30 days

Weston Police Chief Kelly Clark told me the cameras would help officers identify and track suspects more quickly, especially in cases involving people traveling through the region.

In 2024, Weston reported:



9 thefts from vehicles

3 burglaries

3 stolen vehicles

In 2025, Weston reported:



4 thefts from vehicles

1 burglary

2 stolen vehicles

However, Currid questions whether the cameras are necessary in what she considers a safe community.

"I think that they're a really wonderful tool for police departments to help solve crimes, but I don't think that they're a crime prevention tool. Also, Weston is a very safe community," Currid said.

Currid believes the money could be better spent addressing other city needs.

"I mean, one of the most basic things that I see about people complaining about Weston is potholes, and I don't know that money from the police department could be allocated to fix a pothole, and I don't know how many potholes, like $15,000 could fix," Currid said.

Weston is not the only community in Platte County turning to the technology.

Platte City recently installed its first two Flock cameras, just a short drive away — showing the system is expanding in the Northland.

