KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Champion Burritos in North Kansas City is firing up the grill as FIFA World Cup fans begin arriving in Kansas City this week.

World Cup bus line to bring international fans and opportunity to North KC businesses

Ernesto Aguirre, the owner of Champion Burritos, has been in North KC for years. He says the tournament is bringing excitement and opportunity.

Steve Silvestri

"I think it's a great opportunity for people to get to know our culture—our Mexican culture," said Aguirre said.

Steve Silvestri

The Connect 2026 bus line now links North Kansas City park-and-ride locations to World Cup destinations across the metro, giving international visitors another way to explore the area.

Kansas City FWC26

"We got some new traffic in here and people can get to know that memory back to wherever they come from," Aguirre said.

That access is also central to the vision of North KC's mayor.

Steve Silvestri

"I want them to figure out that North KC is a real, genuine city with a great community feel, and that our businesses are incredible," Mayor Smith said.

Smith said the bus line making a stop in North KC will allow the world to see what the city has to offer.

Steve Silvestri

"Yeah, this is our chance, right? This is our chance to show ourselves off to the world. We're going to have groups from all over the place before main countries come to visit us, and we're just excited," Smith said.

For Aguirre, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase his family-owned business — and the Northland — to people from every corner of the globe.

Steve Silvestri

"It's always good to people know we're here in North Kansas City, and we just hoping to see a lot of people let a new fans come over," Aguirre said.

The Northland will also host several watch parties throughout the tournament, with public transportation available for each.

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