Missouri’s Eric Schmitt sworn-in to U.S. Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was sworn into his new job Tuesday, serving as one of the state’s two senators in the U.S. Senate.

In a ceremony in the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Schmitt (R - Missouri) was one of several senators administered the oath by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Schmitt becomes the state’s junior senator, a role previously held by Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri), who moves up to the senior senator role following the retirement of long-time Missouri politician Roy Blunt.

Blunt, whose seat Schmitt took over, stood behind Schmitt during Tuesday’s oath.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, Schmitt said he was “humbled and honored.”

“I will continue to serve as a champion for all Missourians, to fight for the farmers, the small business owners, and Missouri parents and families, and will continue to push back on government intrusion and overreach at every step,” Schmitt said in the release. “This is a new day and I’m excited for what comes next.”

Schmitt is originally from the St. Louis suburb of Glendale.

