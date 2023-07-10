Watch Now
Missouri's Parson signs laws for new moms' health care, ban on texting while driving

FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson on Friday, June 30, 2023, signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions of dollars in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending that lawmakers wanted. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 15:46:57-04

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson approved extended Medicaid health care for new mothers and a ban on handheld phone use while driving when he took final action on remaining bills last week.

Parson already signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state.

He also approved limits on access to transgender health care and a ban on transgender girls and women competing with other female athletes in school sports.

Parson signed most of the remaining bills passed by the GOP-led Legislature this year, with the exception of a measure to pay wrongfully convicted prisoners for their time behind bars.

Most of the new laws will take effect Aug. 28.


