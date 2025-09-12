JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's special session should end today.

We expect the State Senate to begin its final debates on the other side of those doors at 9 a.m.

It's almost a guarantee senators will pass the proposed redistricting map.

Republicans are pushing this proposal and they more than double democrats in the state senate.

But in the house we saw some republicans break ranks - voting against their party earlier in the week.

Notably - republican State Senator Joe Nicola from Jackson County said Thursday he's still weighing how to vote.

Assuming the bill passes today - we except Governor Mike Kehoe to sign it into law later this month.

Then the lawsuits will begin.

Several groups have indicated they will challenge the legality of the redistricting proposal in court.

Charlie Keegan, KSHB 41 News.