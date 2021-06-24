MLB partners with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for 'Negro Leagues 101'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are partnering with Kansas City's Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to bring "Negro Leagues 101" to social media.

Starting Friday, one fact about the Negro Leagues will be posted to social media each day for 101 days to celebrate the 101st Anniversary of the historic league.

The final fact will be shared on Oct. 3.

NLBM social media accounts will be the main platform where the facts will be posted.

"A full understanding of Baseball includes knowing the history and legacy of the men and women in the Negro Leagues who paved the way for so many of us," MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said in a release.

The museum will also unveil its Negro Leagues 101 logo and make merchandise with the logo available for purchase.