MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning

Ron Blum/AP
Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, Senior Vice President Patrick Houlihan, second from left, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword, second from right, and spokesman Glen Caplin arrive at the Major League Baseball Players Association in New York for labor negotiations, Tuesday March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)
Posted at 3:53 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 04:53:57-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball spent 16 1/2 hours bargaining, then recessed talks until Wednesday morning as Commissioner Rob Manfred let his deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season pass.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on the 98th day of the lockout, MLB said no additional games had been canceled and talks will continue.

MLB made moves toward players on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries.

The league also pushed for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft.

