MO attorney general announces finalized $458 million opioid settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that his office finalized opioid settlements with Johnson & Johnson as well as other major opioid distributors.

In a press conference, Schmitt stood alongside the families of victims of opioid overdose and representatives from treatment centers in Missouri.

In total, the settlements bring in $458 million to the state and subdivisions for opioid treatment, according to a release from Schmitt's office.

Litigation with Mallinckrodt and Purdue Pharma is still ongoing and could add hundreds of millions in additional settlement money.

“For years, the State of Missouri has been ravaged by the opioid epidemic, entire communities and neighborhoods crushed under the weight of opioid addiction and abuse. Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and more have been lost to this vicious cycle," Schmitt said. "This settlement won’t bring our loved ones back, it won’t provide any solace for those losses, but it can bring desperately needed resources to treatment centers, rehab facilities, law enforcement, and others who are on the frontlines of fighting this opioid epidemic in our state."

Schmitt announced the settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the other opioid distributors in July 2021.

Of the $458 million, approximately $274.8 million will go to the state, while $183.2 million will go to localities. The settlements will be paid out over 18 years with larger sums being paid in the earlier years and decrease over time.