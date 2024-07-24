MO Rep. Emanuel Cleaver misses Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's address due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II announced Wednesday he would miss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address due to COVID-19.

Netanyahu spoke before Congress for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7, 2023.

“I am not able to attend the address to Congress today by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu due to an unfortunate case of COVID-19," Cleaver said in a statement. "I had planned to attend today’s speech by the leader of one of America’s oldest allies, because I believe Members of Congress have a responsibility to represent their constituents during any joint session, and out of respect for the long and close relationship between our two countries."

Though he wouldn't be in attendance, Cleaver said he hoped Netanyahu would outline a plan to reach an agreement to end the conflict in Gaza.

"Innocent civilians in Gaza remain in dire need of humanitarian aid, which can only be adequately and safely distributed with an end to the fighting," Cleaver said in the statement.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of Netanyahu's speech to protest Israel's handling of the war.

