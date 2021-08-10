MO Sen. Roy Blunt lone local senator to vote yes on Biden's infrastructure bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt was the only Senator from Kansas and Missouri to vote in a favor of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday.

Kansas senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley all voted against approving the plan.

The package passed with a vote of 69-30 and will now head to the House of Representatives.

Hawley took to Twitter following his vote calling the plan a "massive left wing agenda."

I just voted NO on the first installment of Joe Biden’s massive left wing agenda - no to gender identity mandates, no to the Green New Deal, no to CRT “racial equity” mandates, no to decimating the energy sector - YES to America — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 10, 2021



Blunt released a statement following his vote on Tuesday, which explained he believed that the plan would benefit Missouri.

“As a national transportation hub, Missouri is among the states that will benefit the most from the targeted investments in this bipartisan infrastructure bill," Blunt said in the statement.

In a statement, Moran said he was open to negotiating a plan that ensured "Kansans had a seat at the table."

However, according to Moran, the bill approved Tuesday wasn't it.

“Too much spending, too much debt and too much inflation," Moran said in the statement. "My efforts to reach a compromise were honest and sincere, and, unfortunately, we were unable to arrive at a bill I could support.”

Marshall also in a statement said he would've supported a bill that "invests in Kansas' future."

“I support a much needed infrastructure bill that paves the way and invests in Kansas’ future, but we must find a way to pay for it that does not involve robbing our seniors or continuing to mortgage our grandchildren’s future,” Marshall said in the statement.

