Mo. Senators advance bill for Medicaid funding tax

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators have advanced a bill to renew a key Medicaid funding tax.

Senators in a Friday voice vote gave the bill initial approval.

It advanced after hours of debate over a proposed amendment to block government funding for Planned Parenthood.

Some Republicans joined with Democrats to defeat the proposal 21-12.

The main bill is needed to renew a tax on hospitals and other medical providers.

Money from the tax is used to bring down a significant chunk of federal Medicaid funding.

The measure also would ban Medicaid funding for any medications used to induce abortions.