Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mo. Senators advance bill for Medicaid funding tax

items.[0].image.alt
Lexi Sutter - 41 Action News
<p>The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.</p>
MO lawmakers convene for session on abortion
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 08:26:06-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators have advanced a bill to renew a key Medicaid funding tax.

Senators in a Friday voice vote gave the bill initial approval.

It advanced after hours of debate over a proposed amendment to block government funding for Planned Parenthood.

Some Republicans joined with Democrats to defeat the proposal 21-12.

The main bill is needed to renew a tax on hospitals and other medical providers.

Money from the tax is used to bring down a significant chunk of federal Medicaid funding.

The measure also would ban Medicaid funding for any medications used to induce abortions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!