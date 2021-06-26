Mo. Senators advance bill for Medicaid funding tax

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators have advanced a bill to renew a key Medicaid funding tax.
Senators in a Friday voice vote gave the bill initial approval.
It advanced after hours of debate over a proposed amendment to block government funding for Planned Parenthood.
Some Republicans joined with Democrats to defeat the proposal 21-12.
The main bill is needed to renew a tax on hospitals and other medical providers.
Money from the tax is used to bring down a significant chunk of federal Medicaid funding.
The measure also would ban Medicaid funding for any medications used to induce abortions.