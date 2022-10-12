Watch Now
Mobile home fire in KCK leaves 2 dead

Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 12, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire in a mobile home in Kansas City, Kansas, killed two people Tuesday.

Firefighters were sent to the 6000 block of Kansas Avenue around 3 p.m.

Dispatchers told fire crews there might be people inside the mobile home, according to a Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department spokesperson.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the home.

Firefighters then forced open a door and found a man and a woman in separate locations in the mobile home.

Both people were removed from the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

