Mobile vendors cashing in on NFL Draft watch parties

KANSAS CITY, Mo — People from all over the country will be in Kansas City in less than two weeks for the NFL Draft.

Many of these fans are wanting to throw parties to celebrate bringing big businesses to KC mobile vendors.

“The NFL Draft and the world cup, it’s just going to take off like crazy,” said Paige White owner of KC Cocktail Companyand the Snickety Snack Bar.

White says the demand for NFL Draft parties is so high, she’s already booked up during the week of the Draft and is seeing an increase in calls for service by as much as 50%.

“We are Kansas City, we are in this huge environment with the NFL Draft, let us bring the party to you,” said White.

Jodie Vickers owner of Popping Party Balloons says this month’s sales have been blowing up. She has hired two independent contractors to keep up with requests.

“My business has doubled this month from when I started a year and a half to two years ago,” said Vickers. “I got contacted last week from North Carolina for a group that’s coming into town and they want balloons.”

Both owners feel confident their mobile concept is here to stay, due to the exposure the NFL Draft is bringing to their brands.

" I will tell you I am having the time of my life, I am having the best time. I love what I did before but it's nothing compared to this,” said White.

“While it’s a male dominated industry all the way around, we are really able to capitalize on what's coming to our city and I’m excited for us,” said Vickers.

Frazier Made Boutique + Event Space is also feeling the NFL Draft watch party demand. Staff says they’re booked up for the week, but businesses continue to reach out to throw pop up events at their 20th and Main location.

