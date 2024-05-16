Watch Now
MoDOT closing part of EB I-670 this weekend in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

May 17 closure I670.png
Posted at 9:11 AM, May 16, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All eastbound lanes of eastbound Interstate 670 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, May 17 until 5 a.m. Monday, May 20 for bridge work.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the interstate will be closed between northbound Interstate 35 and southbound Interstate 35 for the work, which is taking place just west of Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Motorists who are driving eastbound on I-670 will be directed to southbound I-35. Motorists will not be able to access Central Street during the weekend work.

The work is weather permitting.

