MODOT to cut ribbon on new Buck O’Neil Bridge, signals it's close to opening it to traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation celebrated the upcoming completion of the multi-year bridge project.

The original Buck O’Neil Bridge opened in 1956 but by 2018, it was evident to MoDOT a new bridge was needed. After breaking ground on the new bridge in 2021, the project is nearly finished.

Traffic will start to be redirected onto the new bridge in October. James Pflum, MODOT’s project director, wants drivers to stay aware and prepared for the next few weeks.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB James Pflum, MoDOT Project Director

“In the next couple of weeks, we will move traffic from the northbound, where it's at right now, onto the finalized bridge. A couple of weeks later, we'll move traffic off of the detour on I-29 to the southbound bridge, and then a couple of weeks after that, so mid-November, we're looking at opening the flyover bridges,” said Pflum.

The new bridge is expected to last 100 years with less maintenance than the first one. MoDOT boasts that “it will provide direct connections from Interstate 35 to U.S. Highway 169, dedicated lanes to downtown Kansas City, a new bike/pedestrian lane, access improvements at the downtown airport, and a scenic overlook with benches and murals.”

Bianca Augafa at Bloom Baking Company in the River Market is ready for fewer detours. Bloom Baking Co. caters and makes deliveries frequently where they need to head to the north.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Bianca Augafa, Bloom Baking Co.

Augafa said their customer base has also been impacted by this road work. So she is excited to have fewer issues for them to get baked goods.

“Our like locals and regulars coming back, so we're excited for that and more customers coming back, like normal for business, because it's about to get our busy time. So it'll be glad that it'll be open for the season anyway, for the holiday season,” said Augafa.

MODOT said the bridge is on track to be fully open by December 2024.

