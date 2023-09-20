MoDOT: Delays possible Thursday on I-29 ramp to KCI terminal due to ‘urgent’ bridge deck repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delays are possible Thursday as road crews complete “urgent bridge deck repairs” on the main entrance from off Interstate 29 into Kansas City International Airport.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says one of the two northbound lanes of the 120th Street flyover ramp from NB I-29 into the airport will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow to complete the emergency repairs.

Kansas City Aviation Department spokesperson Joe McBride said Wednesday travelers, airport employees and other airport users could experience delays during the work.

McBride says the Mexico City Avenue exit into the airport is an alternative if delays grow on the flyover ramp.

