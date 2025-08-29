KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Many attendees of KSHB 41 News’ Let’s Talk Belton event brought up traffic backups along Interstate 49. In fact, everyone had a secret path on the backroads to avoid I-49.

MoDOT has plan to improve traffic flow along Interstate 49 near Belton

The Missouri Department of Transportation is working on a solution, but drivers will need to be patient.

“Whoo, yeah, I try not to hit at 5:00 in the afternoon,” said Nate Dreshfield.

Morning and afternoon, rush hour backs up on I-49 near Belton. The highway narrows from three to two lanes in Grandview, creating a pinch point for traffic.

“This one has definitely gotten worse over the years with the buildup of construction down on the south end of town,” admitted Jill Bruss, an area engineer with MoDOT.

The plan is to add a third lane in both directions from East 155th Street to Missouri Route 58. MoDOT also wants to add an “auxiliary lane” between East 155th Street and150 Highway. This lane is specifically for entering and exiting the highway.

The entire project should cost about $104 million. It will include replacing several bridges and repaving the highway.

“That should improve the traffic flow,” Bruss said.

The public can learn more about the project and give MoDOT feedback during a meeting October 2 from 4:30 to 6:30 at Mill Creek Upper Elementary School, 308 S Cleveland Ave, Belton, MO 64012

Construction won't start until spring 2028.

“If it gets done, it's never too late,” said Gregory Schrodt. “But I’d like to see it sooner rather than later."

Schrodt, Dreshfield, and other drives will keep to the backroads for now.

