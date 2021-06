KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews made an incredible discovery Wednesday morning.

MoDOT Kansas City said its crews were mowing along Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit when they found a box.

Inside, priceless Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia including a jersey signed by Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson and a photograph of former tight end Tony Gonzalez.

MoDOT said the box was marked with a delivery address.

