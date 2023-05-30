MoDOT set to close portions of Interstate 70 this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preparations are underway for the closure of both directions of Interstate 70 in Jackson County this weekend.

Between 2 a.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Monday, I-70 will be closed in both directions as crews demolish the Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge over the interstate.

The bridge, which sits just east of the former Blue Ridge Mall site, is two exits east the Blue Ridge Cutoff/George Brett Bridge, which is adjacent to the Truman Sports Complex.

Demolition preparation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said eastbound I-70 will be closed between Interstate 435 and Noland Road as part of the weekend work.

Westbound I-70 will be closed between Interstate 470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The closures will affect motorists in the area, as well as Kansas City Royals fans. The team is set to host the Colorado Rockies at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday and 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Royals fans coming from west of the stadiums will need to exit at Manchester Avenue and use Manchester/Raytown Road or Stadium Drive to get to the stadium.

Fans coming from east of the stadiums will be able to get on westbound I-70 at US 40 and can exit at Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Eventually, MoDOT plans to replace Blue Ridge Boulevard over I-70. It’s one of 250 bridge projects across the state identified in a $350-million “Focus on Bridges Program.”

