MoDOT to close SB I-29 exit to NB I-35 for urgent repairs Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound Interstate 29 exit to northbound Interstate 35 will be closed for "urgent" repairs for part of Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure will last approximately 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

🚨Urgent/Traffic Alert: Crews will be making urgent road repairs today (10:30a-2pm). They will close the ramp from SB I-29 to NB I-35 in the Northland. Plz find an alternate route. @DaishaJonesKSHB @JamieWeissKMBC #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/vpmy0mzI92 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 4, 2022

MoDOT did not disclose the nature of the repairs but asked motorists to find an alternate route.

The right lane of southbound I-29 will also be closed just past North Oak Trafficway.