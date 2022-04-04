Watch
MoDOT to close SB I-29 exit to NB I-35 for urgent repairs Monday

McKenzie Nelson
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 10:04:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound Interstate 29 exit to northbound Interstate 35 will be closed for "urgent" repairs for part of Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure will last approximately 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MoDOT did not disclose the nature of the repairs but asked motorists to find an alternate route.

The right lane of southbound I-29 will also be closed just past North Oak Trafficway.

