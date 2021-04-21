Watch
MoDOT to close section of I-435 in KCMO this weekend

Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 21, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Motorists who use Interstate 435 between Missouri Route 350 and U.S. Highway 71 will want to take a different route this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close that stretch I-435 in both directions to allow for the demolition of the 67th Street Bridge.

The closure is set to take effect at 8 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday morning, weather permitting.

Additional information about the closure - as well as alternate route options, is available on MoDOT’s website.

The 67th Street bridge was originally built in 1965, receiving additional maintenance in 2007.

The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million.

