MoDOT worker hit, killed while on the job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation was killed Monday morning while on the job.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a worker was placing signs advising there was water over the roadway on Highway 273 at the intersection of Route 371 in Tracy around 9 a.m.

While placing the signs, the worker was struck by a motorist.

That driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

MoDOT identified the worker killed as 61-year-old Lloyd Crawford, a longtime maintenance worker for the department.

Crawford was the Platte City Maintenance Supervisor and worked for MoDOT since 2003.

“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd’s family,” said MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline in a release. “Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all. He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy.”

MSHP is leading the crash investigation.

This story will be updated with new information.