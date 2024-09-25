MoDOT worker killed Tuesday while working near Sedalia, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker died Tuesday, Sept. 24, while working on a project.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jay Bone, 60, was working on Route O outside of Sedalia in Pettis County around 11 a.m. when he was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck.

Bone, who had worked with MoDOT since 2015, died at the scene.

MoDOT KC Senior Maintenance Worker Jay Bone was struck and killed in the line of duty Sept 24 on Route O outside of Sedalia in Pettis County. The MSHP is investigating. Jay had worked for MoDOT since 2015. Please keep the Bone family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/izAO1ujLKn — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) September 25, 2024

