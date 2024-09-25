Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MoDOT worker killed Tuesday while working near Sedalia, Missouri

Missouri Highway Patrol
FILE
Missouri Highway Patrol
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker died Tuesday, Sept. 24, while working on a project.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jay Bone, 60, was working on Route O outside of Sedalia in Pettis County around 11 a.m. when he was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck.

Bone, who had worked with MoDOT since 2015, died at the scene.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone