KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation worker was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a crash on Interstate 470.

MoDOT Kansas City said a crew’s truck was hit by a driver entering the highway on an on-ramp.

MoDOT officials were told the driver was trying to pass the crews on the ramp while “driving hurriedly.”

The transportation agency issued a reminder for drivers to drive respectfully and responsibly.

There was no immediate word on the MoDOT worker’s condition.

